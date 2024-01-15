10.4 F
Monday, January 15, 2024
Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools closed Tuesday due to Snow

Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS)Montgomery County, TN – Due to the continued Winter Storm Warning, hazardous driving conditions, and extreme cold temperatures, all CMCSS schools and District offices will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, January 16th, 2024.

All after-school activities, athletics, and practices are canceled. If mission-essential employees need to report to work, supervisors will contact them.

CMCSS will be able to apply for a waiver from the state for the first of five days for the closure tomorrow. As a reminder from our January family newsletter, CMCSS can apply for waivers for each of the five stockpile days used the week of December 11th.

Families, please stay safe and warm! With the wind chills below zero, don’t forget to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes. We will continue monitoring the weather and conditions and provide updates tomorrow regarding any potential closures or delays for Wednesday.

