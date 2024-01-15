Clarksville-Montgomery County under Wind Chill Advisory starting Tonight

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee. The advisory begins at 11:00pm tonight and continues until Wednesday morning, January 17th, at 6:00am.

Very cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero are possible tonight and Tuesday night.

Currently, traveling could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. If precautions are not taken, the cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Monitor Clarksville Online for the latest forecasts and updates on this situation.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.