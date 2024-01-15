9.5 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
HomeNewsMontgomery County Government Offices will be closed on Tuesday due to Weather
News

Montgomery County Government Offices will be closed on Tuesday due to Weather

News Staff
By News Staff
Closed

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN — Montgomery County Government Offices are closed on Tuesday, January 16th. 2024, due to road conditions. The County Facilities Department is working today to ensure the lots for all public safety stations and offices are clear.

Work on the Veterans Plaza lot and the area outside the Courts Complex will take place on Tuesday.

For scheduling updates with County Courts, check the Court’s web page and watch for updates on the Montgomery County Facebook page.

General updates will be sent to local media, posted on Montgomery County, Tennessee social media and the Montgomery County website.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Campus will be Closed Tuesday due to Inclement Weather
Next article
Tennessee Department of Transportation asks Tennesseans Not Drive in Dangerous Conditions
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online