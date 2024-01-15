Montgomery County Government Offices will be closed on Tuesday due to Weather

Montgomery County, TN — Montgomery County Government Offices are closed on Tuesday, January 16th. 2024, due to road conditions. The County Facilities Department is working today to ensure the lots for all public safety stations and offices are clear.

Work on the Veterans Plaza lot and the area outside the Courts Complex will take place on Tuesday.

For scheduling updates with County Courts, check the Court’s web page and watch for updates on the Montgomery County Facebook page.

General updates will be sent to local media, posted on Montgomery County, Tennessee social media and the Montgomery County website.