Tennessee Department of Transportation asks Tennesseans Not Drive in Dangerous Conditions

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) continues to strongly urge motorists to stay home. TDOT crews are going on their third day of clearing the roads and due to the prolonged weather event, coupled with the dangerously low temperatures, conditions will remain hazardous for at least the next 24 hours.

Statewide, TDOT has responded to hundreds of incidents today, many of them involving more than one vehicle. In the mid-state alone TDOT relocated 275 vehicles. In West Tennessee, 82 drivers have been helped in the last 24 hours, and in East Tennessee more than 200.

TDOT crews are working around the clock and focused on keeping primary routes, mainly interstates, clear. Crews will target areas vulnerable to freezing, such as hills, curves, ramps, bridges, and interchanges. If you do not need to travel, please stay home. We want you, and our crews, to remain safe.

Get the latest road conditions from your desktop or mobile device and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic

Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel.