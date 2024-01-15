Winter Storm update for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) Winter Storm Warning continues until Tuesday, January 16th at 6:00am for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee. Snow continues today with a 60 percent chance of precipitation. Additional snow amounts of just under an ince are expected.

It is currently 13 degrees outside and will drop to 5 degrees tonight. The wind chill will be as low as -0 degrees with winds out of the northwest.

For Tuesday, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high of around 16 degrees. Winds continue from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. The wind chill will make it feel like -8 degrees. The temperature drops to a fridge at 3 degrees Tuesday night. There will be a south-southwest win after midnight. The wind chill will be -7 degrees.

It will be sunny on Wednesday with a south-southwest wind of 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. The high will be 29 degrees. It will be mostly clear on Wednesday night with a low of 15 degrees. The wind will be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you call from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.