City of Clarksville offices to open on Wednesday, January 17th at 10:00am

Clarksville City Hall
Clarksville City Hall

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN –  City of Clarksville government offices will be open at 10:00am Wednesday, January 17th, 2024, to allow additional time for roads to clear after the early-week winter storm.

Essential city public safety personnel will be on duty as usual, and all essential City services will continue on schedule.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department parks and trails will be open on Wednesday.

City Court

City Court will not be in session on Wednesday and will notify those citizens with court appointments via phone text messages about rescheduling. 

If, for some reason, you are not contacted by the Municipal Court regarding a reschedule, you will need to contact the court to reschedule.

Clarksville Transit System

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) buses will initially operate on snow routes at regular scheduled times on Wednesday and will return to regular routes as conditions improve. 

Utilities

Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) offices will open at 10:00am on Wednesday, January 17th.

On-call personnel will be available to address gas, water and sewer emergencies during the closing. Customers should call the after-hours phone line, 931.645.0116, to report an emergency.

The following utility bill payment options are available 24 hours a day for customer convenience.

  • Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, pay-by-phone feature.

  • Online bill payment and account management, www.clarksvillegw.com.

  • Payment drop box, 2215 Madison Street

Kiosk Pay Sites

  • 111 Cunningham Lane, drive-up kiosk
  • 1599 Ft. Campbell Boulevard
  • 1801 Ashland City Road
  • 2537 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
  • 3880 Trenton Road
  • 2021 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

Clarksville Gas and Water plans to reopen offices on Thursday, January 17th, at 8:00am.

CDE Lightband offices will be open to the public; however, customers are encouraged to conduct business via the website whenever possible.

Stay informed

For those traveling on Wednesday, publicly accessible traffic cameras are available at several major intersections and can be used to assess travel routes. Traffic cameras can be viewed at www.clarksvilletn.gov/189/Traffic-Cameras

General updates regarding hours of operation will be sent to local media, and posted to both the City of Clarksville website and Facebook.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
