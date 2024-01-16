3.8 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Clarksville-Montgomery County under Wind Chill Advisory until Wednesday, January 17th

News Staff
National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service’s Wind Chill Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee remains in effect until Wednesday, January 17th, 2024, at 10:00am.

Very cold wind chills are possible. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero are expected.

The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you call from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Monitor Clarksville Online for the latest forecasts and updates on this situation.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

Clarksville Academy remains closed Wednesday, January 17th
Hopkinsville Community College campus to remain closed Wednesday, January 17th
