Clarksville
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Home Education
Education

CMCSS will be Closed Wednesday January 17th because of Hazardous Roads, Cold Weather

Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS)Montgomery County, TN – All Clarksville-Montgomery County System (CMCSS) schools and District offices will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, January 17th, 2024.

If mission-essential employees need to report to work, they will be contacted by supervisors. CMCSS custodial, facilities and maintenance crews, the Montgomery County Highway Department, and the Clarksville Street Department have been working diligently to make a lot of progress around the community.

Unfortunately, the very cold temperatures have not been helpful, especially in the southern parts of the county that received more accumulations. Additionally, we are under a Wind Chill Advisory through tomorrow morning at 10:00am due to wind chills below zero.

CMCSS will be able to apply for a waiver from the state for the 2nd of 5 days for the closure tomorrow.

Crews will continue making progress, and we remain hopeful for warmer temperatures to assist with clearing roads, sidewalks, and parking lots. Decisions regarding athletics and practices for tomorrow evening will be made tomorrow morning.

We are closely monitoring the weather forecast for Thursday. Please stay tuned for additional updates. Stay safe and warm, and remember to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes!

