Tennessee State Office to close Wednesday, January 17th

Nashville, TN – Due to continued hazardous weather and travel conditions across Tennessee, including snow and ice, Governor Bill Lee has closed state offices on Wednesday, January 17th, 2024.

State services offered online will remain available and state employees will continue to utilize work from home capabilities where possible.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) continues to strongly urge motorists to limit travel. TDOT and local road crews are working around the clock to ensure roads are passable; please don’t crowd the plows and never pass them. We want all motorists and our crews to remain safe.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is monitoring extremely cold temperatures that are not expected to reach above freezing until at least Thursday.

Due to increased demand on the power system, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has asked customers to reduce electric power use as much as possible without sacrificing safety between the hours of 6:00am and 10:00am CT on Wednesday, January 17th.

Tennesseans are urged to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel on Wednesday, January 17th.