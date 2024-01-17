Austin Peay State University Basketball Games to Feature College-Themed Events

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will showcase the spirit and offerings of its academic colleges during four upcoming men’s and women’s basketball games at F&M Bank Arena in Downtown Clarksville.

The games will highlight the APSU College of STEM, College of Business, Eriksson College of Education and College of Arts and Letters by allowing each college’s students, faculty and staff to engage with the Clarksville community.

At the Eriksson College of Education Night on January 18th, fans can enjoy hands-on activities and game giveaways like Austin Peay State University beanies. At the College of Business Day doubleheader on January 20th, the first 500 guests will receive a limited edition “Monocles Up” sweatshirt.

At College of Arts and Letters Night on January 27th, the first 200 will receive a long-sleeved Govs Head shirt. At College of STEM Night on February 3rd, attendees will see Austin Peay State University’s robot dog, R2Peay2, and robot T-shirt cannon, the Governator, along with science demonstrations.



Admission is free for APSU students, and others can get discounted tickets by clicking on the game times below.

The Eriksson College of Education will host its inaugural Education Night on January 18th at F&M Bank Arena, highlighting the college’s commitment to community engagement and educational excellence.

Join the College of Education as the APSU men’s basketball team takes on the North Alabama Lions at 7:00pm. Immerse yourself in the festivities starting at 6:00pm, where education faculty, staff and students will be available to provide program information and hands-on, family-friendly activities.

It will also be Throwback Thursday, with 1980s-inspired attire encouraged. Community members can be a part of the excitement with game giveaways featuring cold-weather gear, including Austin Peay beanies, mittens and cozy socks. Eriksson College of Education students can also register for a $500 Ann R. Ross Bookstore giveaway. Get your tickets here!

The College of Business will provide a limited-edition Monocles Up sweatshirt to the first 500 guests during the APSU basketball doubleheader starting on January 20th at 2:00pm at F&M Bank Arena. The partnership celebrates the unity of the Austin Peay community and a shared commitment to excellence in both academics and athletics. Get your tickets here!

The APSU College of Arts and Letters is giving away free Gov Head long-sleeve T-shirts to the first 200 attendees at the women’s basketball game against Florida Gulf Coast on January 27th.

Join us to support the Govs and participate in fun activities organized by the college’s faculty and staff. You can participate in the instrument petting zoo, create your own basketball print, paint with the Community School of the Arts, explore theatrical LED lighting, discover the history of Austin Peay State University basketball, watch dance performances by students at halftime and much more. Get your tickets here!

The College of STEM is bringing family-friendly activities to F&M Bank Arena for the men’s basketball game against North Florida on February 3rd.

In addition to scientific demonstrations from Austin Peay State University professors and students, installations from Coleman and Kubota will be set up outside the arena. Both R2Peay2 — APSU’s robotic dog — and the Governator T-shirt cannon will also be in attendance to entertain fans of all ages. Get your tickets here!

Free shuttles for students

Thursday, January 18th | College of Education | From Castle Heights to F&M Bank Arena. The game starts at 7:00pm. The shuttle runs every 30 minutes from 6:00pm to 7:30pm, with a final departure from the arena to Castle at the end of the men’s game at about 9:15pm.

Saturday, January 20th | College of Business | From Castle Heights to F&M Bank Arena. The shuttle runs every 30 minutes from 1:00pm (the APSU women’s game starts at 2:00pm) to 4:30pm (the men’s game starts at 4:15pm). The final departure from the arena to Castle Heights at the end of the men’s game is at approximately 6:30pm.

Saturday, January 27th | College of Arts and Letters | From Castle Heights to F&M Bank Arena. The game starts at 6:00pm. The shuttle runs every 30 minutes from 5:00pm to 6:30pm, with a final departure from the arena to Castle at the end of the women’s game at about 8:15pm.

Saturday, February 3rd | College of STEM | From Castle Heights to F&M Bank Arena. The game starts at 4:15pm. The shuttle runs every 30 minutes from 3:00pm to 4:30pm, with a final departure from the arena to Castle at the end of the men’s game at approximately 6:30pm.