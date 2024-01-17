Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Returns Home to Face North Alabama on Thursday

Austin Peay (8-10 | 1-2 ASUN) vs. North Alabama (7-10 | 1-2 ASUN)

Thursday, January 18th, 2024 | 7:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team is back home for the first time in 2024 when it hosts North Alabama in a Thursday 7:00pm contest on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

In addition to it being the program’s first home game of the new year, it also is College of Education, Greek, and 80s Night at F&M Bank Arena.

Pull out the neon in the back of your closet, and don’t forget the retro jerseys when you come help us celebrate the 1980s and our basketball alumni from the decade. The College of Education also will be giving out free mittens, beanies, and fizzy socks to fans while supplies last.

Now, back to basketball…

Austin Peay (8-10, 1-2 Atlantic Sun Conference) is coming off a 91-77 loss to Lipscomb last time out. DeMarcus Sharp led the way with 23 points and eight rebounds in the outing, his 11th time pacing the Govs in both categories this season.

Sharp leads the APSU Govs in points (17.7 per game), rebounds (7.3), assists (4.7), steals (2.3), and field goals made (137) and attempted (312). His 137 made baskets and 312 attempts rank seventh and fourth in Division I, respectively.

In addition to Sharp’s performance in the effort against Lipscomb, the afternoon was highlighted by the first-career start by JaVar Daniel, who joined the team prior to the new year. He scored 15 points, grabbed five rebounds, and dished out four assists in the start.

North Alabama (7-10, 1-2 ASUN) is led in the scoring column by Jacari Lane’s 14.4 points per game. The Lions are coming off an 81-72 loss against Eastern Kentucky at home.

Austin Peay State University prepares for its first home game of 2024 in Thursday’s 7:00pm contest against Central Arkansas.

Austin Peay State University and North Alabama both enter the game 1-2 in ASUN play. Both team’s conference win thus far has come against Bellarmine, with both teams also sharing a similar loss to Eastern Kentucky.

APSU is led in scoring by DeMarcus Sharp’s 17.7 points per game, while Jacari Lane paces the Lions with 14.4 points per night.

Austin Peay State University is led by first-year head coach and APSU alum Corey Gipson, while Tony Pujol returned for his sixth year at the helm of the Lions’ men’s basketball program. Pujol is 70-96 in his career as a head coach, all coming at North Alabama.

Austin Peay State University has rolled out seven different starting lineups, with only one having played in three or more games. The APSU Govs’ most recent starting lineup featured DeMarcus Sharp, Ja’Monta Black, Dezi Jones, Isaac Haney, and JaVar Daniel. It was the first start for both Haney and Daniel in the Red and White.

A Deeper Meaning

What a win would mean… Austin Peay State University improves to .500 in ASUN play at 2-2… APSU Govs improve to 6-1 at home this season, the best start at home since winning 13-straight games to begin the 2019-20 season… Austin Peay State University improves to 22-8 all-time against North Alabama and 13-2 against the Lions in Clarksville… First win against the Lions as conference foes… First win against UNA since January 14th, 1963.

What a loss would mean… Austin Peay State University ends a three-game winning streak at home… Second-straight loss to North Alabama, tied for the longest losing streak in the 89-year series history

Last Time Against North Alabama

Last Game… Austin Peay State University dropped a 70-57 decision to the Lions on February 9th, 2023, in Florence, Alabama. Sean Durugordon led the APSU Govs with 15 points in the effort, but the Govs were unable to overcome a cold shooting night which saw them shoot 37.9 and 18.2 percent from the field and three-point range, respectively.

Last Win… Austin Peay State University defeated North Alabama 89-85 on January 14th, 1963, at the Little Red Barn in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team remains home this weekend when they host Central Arkansas on Saturday for College of Business Night presented by Wendy’s. The game begins at 4:15pm.