Clarksville-Montgomery County School System reports Schools to be Closed Thursday, January 18th

Montgomery County, TN – All Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) schools and District offices are closed tomorrow, Thursday, January 18th, 2024. If mission-essential employees need to report to work, they will be contacted by supervisors.

CMCSS custodial, facilities and maintenance crews, the Montgomery County Highway Department, and the Clarksville Street Department continue to make major progress around the community.

However, there are concerns about refreezing overnight and tomorrow morning and several rural roads, sidewalks, and parking lots that do not receive as much sunlight to assist with melting can present hazardous travel conditions.

Additionally, CMCSS is closely monitoring the weather forecast for the potential of more ice and snow around noon tomorrow through Friday morning.

CMCSS will be able to apply for a waiver from the state for the 3rd of 5 days for the closure tomorrow.

If CMCS does not receive the predicted winter weather tomorrow into Friday and the sun and higher temperatures continue to help with melting, CMCSS hopes to return to school on Friday.

Please stay tuned for additional updates. The temperatures will be in the teens tonight, so please remember to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes. Stay safe and warm!