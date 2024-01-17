Clarksville-Montgomery County under Winter Weather Advisory from Thursday until Friday

Nashville, TN – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee by the National Weather Service (NWS). The advisory is effective from Thursday, January 18th at noon until Friday, January 19th at 9:00am.

Rain showers and freezing rain is likely on Thursday with a chance of mixed precipitation with snow showers before 4:00pm. It then turns to rain or freezing rain. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent. The high will be 33 degrees.

Thursday night, there is a 40 percent chance for rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain before 9:00pm. Then a slight chance of snow showers between 9:00pm and 11:00pm. The low will be around 19 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Travel conditions remain treacherous in some locations owing to lingering snow cover. The additional ice and snow accumulations will exacerbate these conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Monitor Clarksville Online for the latest forecasts and updates on this situation.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.