Judy’s Hope unveils Second Step Homes

Clarksville, TN – Judy’s Hope, a tiny home ministry, recently unveiled its first eight “second-step” homes.

“Construction has taken about two years,” Founder Karen Powers said. “We have four houses for women with up to three children and four for women without children. Each house has a couch, a kitchen with a refrigerator, a washer and dryer, a bedroom, and a full bathroom. Each one is equipped with a microwave, crock pot, and a table and chairs.”

Furniture Connection donated every piece of furniture, and all the work done so far has been thanks to the generosity of community members.

“Our community center has a computer area, our offices, and a storage room,” Powers said. “There is also a full kitchen with double ovens. It will be a gathering place for the residents. Residents can stay here free for 9 – 12 months while they secure employment. A fundraiser is in the works for 2024.”

