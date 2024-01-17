Snow, Freezing Rain, Wind Expected in Clarksville-Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents should brace for a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain, and wind in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The weather service issued a winter weather advisory for the area from noon Thursday to midnight Friday, warning of slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

The forecast calls for sunny skies today, with a high near 30 degrees and gusty south-southwest winds. Tonight, the skies will be mostly clear, with a low of around 17 degrees and south winds around 8 mph.

The snow will start falling on Thursday morning, with a chance of snow showers before noon. The precipitation will turn into rain or freezing rain in the afternoon, with a high near 34 degrees and south-southeast winds between 5 and 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%, and the new ice accumulation could be less than a tenth of an inch. The new snow accumulation could be less than a half inch.

The wintry mix will continue into Thursday night, with a chance of rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain before 9:00pm, followed by a chance of snow showers until midnight. The low will be around 20 degrees, with north-northwest winds between 3 and 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 25 degrees, northwest winds between 13 and 16 mph, and gusts as high as 24 mph.

The weather service advises drivers to slow down, use caution while traveling, and keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicle in an emergency.