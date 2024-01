Knoxville, TN – Due to the inclement weather that has affected the southeast and surrounding areas, the Southeastern Conference has announced that the tip time for Tennessee’s Thursday night women’s basketball game at Mississippi State has been moved up to 4:00pm CT (5:00pm ET).

That revised time is two hours earlier than the Lady Vols and Bulldogs were slated to play. The SEC Network will still televise the contest live from Humphrey Coliseum.