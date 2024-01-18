APSU Athletics releases Basketball Promotional Schedule for ASUN Slate

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department has announced the upcoming promotional schedule for the remainder of the men’s and women’s basketball seasons beginning Thursday with men’s basketball’s 7:00pm contest against North Alabama.

From numerous giveaways, special recognitions, halftime performances, and much more, fans will not want to miss a second of Governors basketball on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

In addition to the giveaways and recognitions, the athletics department has also introduced a student shuttle for select games this season. The shuttle is available to all Austin Peay State University students and will pick them up at Castle Heights. For more information on pickup times to games, see below.

The men’s basketball team returns home for the first time in 2024 to host North Alabama for College of Education, 80s, and Greek Night. The festivities include a special $8 ticket deal, free mittens, beanies, and fuzzy socks from the College of Education, and Greek Life recognition.

The first doubleheader of 2024 begins Saturday with the women’s 2:00pm contest against Lipscomb and the men taking on Central Arkansas at 4:15pm for College of Business Night. Make sure to grab your College of Business crew neck and come cheer on both basketball teams.

See below for a complete promotional schedule for the remainder of both basketball team’s 2023-24 home schedule. Check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow men’s and women’s social media pages (@GovsMBB and @GovsWBB) for updates and more special offers.

Jan. 18 – Men’s Basketball vs. North Alabama

College of Education, 80s, and Greek Night

Jan. 20 – Women’s Basketball vs. Lipscomb, Men’s Basketball vs. Central Arkansas

College of Business Night presented by Wendy’s

Jan. 25 – Women’s Basketball vs. Stetson

Greek and 90s Night presented by University Landing

Jan. 27 – Women’s Basketball vs. Florida Gulf Coast

College of Arts & Letters Night and Red Out presented by the Flats Off Madison

Feb. 3 – Men’s Basketball vs. North Florida

College of STEM Night and Red out presented by University Landing

Feb. 8 – Men’s Basketball vs. Kennesaw State

Let’s “Glow” Peay and Black Out presented by Optimize U

Feb. 10 – Women’s Basketball vs. Jacksonville, Men’s Basketball vs. Queens

Military Appreciate and LeadHer Night presented by Altra Federal Credit Union

Feb. 22 – Women’s Basketball vs. Central Arkansas

PEAYnk Strong, Fight Long presented by Tennova

Feb. 24 – Women’s Basketball vs. North Alabama, Men’s Basketball vs. Lipscomb

Women’s Senior Day, Alumni Day, Hall of Fame presented by Tennova

Feb. 28 – Men’s Basketball vs. Eastern Kentucky

Black History Month Game presented by the Flats off Madison

March 1 – Men’s Basketball vs. Bellarmine

Senior Day, Alumni Day, Community Heroes Night