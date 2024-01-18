Austin Peay State University Track Returns to Nashville for Vanderbilt Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team returns to Nashville, Tennesee for the second straight weekend to compete in the Vanderbilt Invitational, January 19th-20th, 2024.

Forty-seven teams will compete in the Vanderbilt Invitational, making it the biggest meet the Govs have competed in so far this season. Last time APSU competed in the Vanderbilt Invitational, it was highlighted by 1st place finishes in the 200M and 400M by Kenisha Phillips.

The first day of the meet will be kicked off by Korionoa Boyd, Gabrielle Miller, and Bianca Browne all running the open 200M at 5:30pm. Emma Tucker will follow with the weight throw at 6:15pm. Tucker will look to build on her personal best weight throw last week at the Commodore Challenge.

On Saturday, Kerra Marsh, Ashley Doyle, and Mary Kate French will all make their season debuts for the Govs, competing in the 3000M. It will be French’s first meet competing for APSU.

