City of Clarksville closes offices at noon on Thursday, January 18th

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville government offices closed at noon Thursday, January 18th, 2024, due to a winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service (NWS).

Essential city public safety personnel will be on duty as usual, and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department parks, trails, and recreation centers, including Fort Defiance, will close at noon due to safety concerns surrounding snow and ice accumulation.

City Court

The City Court clerk’s office will be closed Thursday afternoon, beginning at noon. More information concerning any court sessions or hearings will be available later this evening or early tomorrow morning.

Clarksville Transit System

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) buses will continue to operate on snow routes at regular scheduled times.

Utilities

Clarksville Gas & Water Department (CGW) offices will close early at noon on Thursday due to the inclement weather and icy road conditions.

On-call personnel will be available to address gas, water and sewer emergencies during the closing. Customers should call the after-hours phone line, 931.645.0116, to report an emergency.

The following utility bill payment options are available 24 hours a day for customer convenience.

Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, pay-by-phone feature.

Online bill payment and account management, www.clarksvillegw.com.

Payment drop box, 2215 Madison Street.

Kiosk Pay Sites 111 Cunningham Lane, drive-up kiosk 1599 Fort Campbell Boulevard 1801 Ashland City Road 2537 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard 3880 Trenton Road 2021 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard



Clarksville Gas & Water plans to reopen offices on Friday, January 19th, at 8:00am.

CDE Lightband offices will close their lobby at 3:00pm and encourage customers to conduct business via the website whenever possible.

Stay informed

While residents are advised to stay home if at all possible, for those that must travel, publicly accessible traffic cameras are available at several major intersections and can be used to assess travel routes. Traffic cameras can be viewed at www.clarksvilletn.gov/189/Traffic-Cameras

General updates regarding hours of operation will be sent to local media, and posted to both the City of Clarksville website and Facebook.