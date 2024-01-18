City of Clarksville offices to open Friday at 10:00am

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville government offices will be open at 10:00am Friday, January 19th, 2024, to allow more time for roads to clear after additional light accumulations of wintry precipitation fell on Thursday.

Essential city public safety personnel will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue on schedule.

Parks and Recreation parks, trails and facilities will open at 10:00am on Friday.

City Court

City Court will not be in session on Friday, and will notify those citizens with court appointments via phone text messages about rescheduling.

If, for some reason, you are not contacted by Municipal Court regarding a reschedule, you will need to contact the court to reschedule.

Clarksville Transit System

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) buses will initially operate Friday on snow routes at regular scheduled times, and will return to regular routes as conditions improve.

Utilities

Clarksville Gas & Water Department (CGW) offices will open at 10:00am on Friday, January 19th.

On-call personnel will be available to address gas, water, and sewer emergencies during the closing. Customers should call the after-hours phone line, 931.645.0116, to report an emergency.

The following utility bill payment options are available 24 hours a day for customer convenience.

Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, pay-by-phone feature.

Online bill payment and account management, www.clarksvillegw.com.

Payment drop box, 2215 Madison Street

Kiosk Pay Sites 111 Cunningham Lane, drive-up kiosk 1599 Ft. Campbell Boulevard 1801 Ashland City Road 2537 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard 3880 Trenton Road 2021 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard



Clarksville Gas & Water plans to reopen offices on Monday, January 22nd, at 8:00am.

CDE Lightband offices will be open to the public at 9:00am; however, customers are encouraged to conduct business via the website whenever possible.

Stay informed

For those traveling on Friday, publicly accessible traffic cameras are available at several major intersections and can be used to assess travel routes. Traffic cameras can be viewed at www.clarksvilletn.gov/189/Traffic-Cameras

General updates regarding hours of operation will be sent to local media, and posted to both the City of Clarksville website and Facebook.