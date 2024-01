Hopkinsville, KY – Due to current inclement weather, Hopkinsville Community College campuses will continue to operate remotely on Friday, January 19th, 2024. – Due to current inclement weather, Hopkinsville Community College campuses will continue to operate remotely on Friday, January 19th, 2024.

Students should check their KCTCS email and Blackboard for communication regarding each class.

Remote student services will be available at