APSU Men’s Basketball welcomes Central Arkansas to F&M Bank Arena

Austin Peay (9-10 | 2-2 ASUN) vs. Central Arkansas (7-13 | 3-1 ASUN)

Saturday, January 20th, 2024 | 4:15pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – Fresh off a thrilling overtime victory on Thursday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team hosts Central Arkansas in a Saturday 4:15pm contest on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Friday’s game is also College of Business Night, with the COB handing out free crew neck sweatshirts during the game.

Junior Isaac Haney scored a career-high 24 points in the Governor’s 83-80 overtime win against North Alabama on Thursday, while DeMarcus Sharp scored five of his 20 points in the overtime period to help the Governors secure their ninth win of the season and second in Atlantic Sun Conference play.

DeMarcus Sharp enters the Govs’ 20th game of the season top 50 in eight statistical categories nationally, including his top five marks in field goals made (145, second) and attempted (332). Sharp currently is on his second streak of three consecutive games scoring 20 points, and has accomplished the feat nine times thus far.

Central Arkansas (7-13, 3-1 ASUN) enters the weekend affair after earning a 96-86 victory at Lipscomb on Thursday, in which the Bears scored a program-record 19 three-pointers.

About Austin Peay Men’s Basketball



Austin Peay State University hosts Central Arkansas in a Saturday 4:15pm contest on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. The game will follow the women’s basketball team’s 2:00pm contest against Lipscomb.

APSU is 9-10 on the season and 2-2 in ASUN play after defeating North Alabama 83-80, Saturday, in overtime.

Isaac Haney scored a career-high 24 points against the Lions.

Central Arkansas is 7-13 and 3-1 in ASUN play. The Bears knocked down a program-record 19 three-pointers in a 96-86 victory at Lipscomb, Thursday.

The Bears’ barrage was highlighted by six triples by Tucker Anderson whose 53 three-pointers this season ranks 27th nationally and fourth in the ASUN.

What A Win Would Mean

APSU improves to 10-10 on the season and 3-2 in ASUN play… Govs improve to 2-1 all-time against the Bears and 2-0 against them at home… Austin Peay State University extends its home winning streak to five – the longest winning streak at F&M Bank Arena … Head coach Corey Gipson improves to 2-0 all-time against the Bears after defeating them 74-66 last season while the head coach at Northwestern State.

Last Time Against Central Arkansas

Last time… Four Govs scored in double figures, but Austin Peay State University dropped a 76-69 decision to Central Arkansas on February 11th, 2023, in ASUN play, dropping them to 8-19 on the season and 2-12 in league action.

Last win… The APSU Govs shot 55.2 and 45.0 percent from the floor and three-point range to defeat Central Arkansas, 86-62, on January 7th, 2023, in the Winfield Dunn Center.