Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Season Opener Postponed

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team’s season opener against Belmont has been postponed due to inclement weather with the future date of the match to be determined.

Director of Tennis and head men’s tennis coach Ross Brown and the Governors were scheduled to face former Ohio Valley Conference rival Belmont in the season opener Wednesday in Nashville, but due both he and Belmont’s interim head coach Josh McDermott have mutually agreed to push the contest back to a future date.

The Governors now are scheduled to open their 2024 spring season against Brescia, February 9th, in Evansville, Indiana.