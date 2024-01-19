Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Welcomes Lipscomb to Home Court

Austin Peay (9-9 | 2-2 ASUN) vs Lipscomb (10-7 | 3-1 ASUN)

Saturday, January 20th, 2024 | 2:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball returns home after a two-game road trip for a Saturday 2:00pm game against Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Lipscomb.

Austin Peay State University went 0-2 on its first conference road trip of the season with losses to North Alabama and Central Arkansas. Anala Nelson led the APSU Govs against the Lions with 16 points. Shamarre Hale earned her third consecutive double-double with her 10-point, 12-rebound performance.

La’Nya Foster’s 14 points and five rebounds at North Alabama and 19 points and four rebounds at Central Arkansas earned the Riverdale, Georgia native her second ASUN Freshman of the Week honor.

Lipscomb enters Saturday’s contest after a win at North Alabama, 85-67. Blythe Pearson and Claira McGowan both led with 20 points each, and McGowan grabbed a team-high 8 rebounds.

February 18th was the last meeting of the two teams as the Bisons took the 65-50 victory in the Winfield Dunn Center. The Governors lead the all-time series 22-7. APSU leads in Clarksville 11-3 and in Nashville 10-3.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Carter Mansfield)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ (Barry Gresham, Analyst; Ethan Schmidt, PxP)

About Austin Peay Women’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University women’s basketball head coach Brittany Young has won 46 games during her career as the Governors head coach and needs just one more victory for the most wins by an APSU head coach over their first three seasons.

The APSU Govs are first in the ASUN with their 45.6 field-goal percentage. Their 23.4 bench points and 3.7 blocks per game rank second in the conference.

Shamarre Hale leads the ASUN with 121 rebounds. She is ranked throws with 72 free throw attempts and 7.1 rebounds per game and fourth with 1.00 blocks per game.

Also returning is Anala Nelson, who was an ASUN All-Freshman honoree, in addition to Tiya Douglas, Briah Hampton, and Gabby Zapata Smalls.

Nelson has started in 47 consecutive games and started every game she has played in college. She also was the first player in program history to receive ASUN All-Freshman Team honors and the first to be named to a conference all-freshman team since 2003 when the Govs were a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Anala Nelson ranks third with 68 assists and fifth with 3.8 assists per game.

The 2023-24 roster included seven newcomers in Sandra Lin, Alyssa Hargrove, JaNiah Newell, Cur’Tiera Haywood, and Jeanine Brandsma. La’Nya Foster from Riverdale, Georgia, is the only freshman.

Sandra Lin is ranked third with a 1.33 assist/turnover ratio, 4.4 assists per game, and 1.79 steals per game.



Under the leadership of Young, the APSU Govs are 26-3 when scoring at least 70 points and are 28-6 when allowing 60 or fewer points. The Govs are 3-3 when scoring over 70 points this season and 5-2 when holding opponents to under 60 points.



The Governors’ 39.0 field-goal percentage defense is fourth all-time in program history. Young and the Governors set the program record for field-goal percentage defense with a 38.1 percent mark last season.

About the Lipscomb Bisons

Their Head Coach: Lauren Sumski enters her fifth season at the helm of the Bisons. She is 59-72 during her time in Nashville and is 94-93 over her seven-year coaching career. She coached for two seasons at her alma mater, Rhodes College, where she went 35-21.

2023-24 Record: 10-7 (3-1 ASUN)

2022-23 Record: 20-12 (13-5 ASUN)

Last Season Result: Lost to Liberty, 84-56, in the ASUN semifinals.

Notable Returner: Aleah Sorrentino returns to Nashville for her junior season after averaging 12.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. She averages 12.3 points and 7.1 rebounds on the season and had a season high of 25 points at Evansville on November 7th.

Notable Newcomer: Olivia Vandergriff comes to Lipscomb after prepping at Guntersville High School. She averaged 2.5 points per game and had a career-high 14 points at Tennessee Wesleyan.

