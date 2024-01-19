Clarksville-Montgomery County under Wind Chill Advisory until January 21st

Clarksville, TN – A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee by the National Weather Service. The advisory is in effect from now until Sunday, January 21st at 12:00pm

Very cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero tonight and 4 below Sunday night.

The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.