Montgomery County Government Offices Closed Today

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN — Montgomery County government offices are closed, today, January 19th, 2024, due to the icy conditions for the safety of employees and visitors.

The Bi-County Solid Waste Management landfills and convenience centers will close at 10:00am today for the safety of employees and patrons. Most waste haulers have ceased operations today because of the icy weather conditions.

Bi-County operations for Saturday and Sunday will be determined based on road conditions and prior to normal opening hours. Please look for updates on the Bi-County web page, the Montgomery County, Tennessee Facebook page, and on local media.

Watch for updates on Montgomery County, Tennessee social media and the Montgomery County website.

