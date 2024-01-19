Visit Clarksville Website Now Provides an Inclusive Experience Online

Clarksville, TN – Visit Clarksville now provides an inclusive online experience that enables website visitors to access online content and services barrier-free. Users on the website can access a wide range of accessibility and language support tools to customize their digital experience through Recite Me assistive technology.

The Recite Me assistive toolbar on the Visit Clarksville website includes screen reading functionality, multiple reading aids, customizable styling options, and an on-demand live translation feature that boasts over 100 languages including 65 text-to-speech and styling options.

Being able to offer an inclusive experience is essential to support a growing percentage of the population who may encounter barriers with digital media due to a disability, learning difficulty, visual impairment, or if they speak English as a second language.

“Accessibility is extremely important to Visit Clarksville. We are committed to ensuring that all visitors can access information and services in a way that meets their needs,” said Visit Clarksville Board Chairman Jerry Allbert. “We look forward to serving a wider audience, better meeting the needs of our diverse population, and hopefully bringing new visitors to Clarksville with this addition to the website.”

“It is important to provide an inclusive online experience for everyone,” said Recite Me’s Founder and CEO Ross Linnett. “As more organizations provide accessibility tools online, those who face online barriers can access information and services hassle-free.”

To explore the accessibility support tool, visit the Visit Clarksville website at www.visitclarksvilletn.com and click the “Accessibility and Language Options” button in the top left corner of the website. From there, website users can select among multiple assistive tools.

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts.

In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax. In 2021, tourism spending in Montgomery County totaled $341 million, according to an annual report from the US Travel Association, Tourism Economics, and U.S. Census Bureau.