Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball falls at home to Lipscomb, 61-51

Clarksville, TN – Shamarre Hale and La’Nya Foster both tallied double-doubles, but it was not enough as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team fell to in-state Atlantic Sun Conference rival Lipscomb 61-51, Saturday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (9-10, 2-3 ASUN) dropped its third consecutive conference game after shooting 25.8 from the field in the first half. The Govs improved to 40.0 percent shooting the second half, but could not come back from their early deficit.

Austin Peay State University got off to a hot start, going on a 10-2 run heading into the first quarter’s media timeout. However, the APSU Govs went scoreless for the remainder of the quarter, with Lipscomb going on a 10-0 run to end the first with the lead at 12-10.

Lipscomb (11-7, 4-1 ASUN) held the Governors to a 22.2 field goal percentage in the second quarter, outscored Austin Peay State University 19-11, and led 46-35 at halftime.

The third quarter started with back-and-forth action, but a jumper by Lipscomb’s Claira McGowan gave the Bisons a 15-point lead, 40-25, their largest of the game with 00:00 remaining in the third quarter. Hale made four of the Govs’ next five shots, getting APSU within 11. But Austin Peay State University would not get closer before the end of the quarter, as the two teams split the final eight points and Lipscomb led 46-35 headed into the final frame.

Austin Peay State University opened the fourth quarter by making their first four shots and closed the deficit to seven points, 48-41. The quick start keyed a Governors offense that enjoyed its most efficient frame, shooting 41.2 percent from the floor. However, Lipscomb matched the Governors the rest of the way, taking the victory, 61-51.

The Difference?

Efficiency. Austin Peay State University shot 32.8 from the field, which is the lowest of the season. Lipscomb made 41.5 of their attempted shots, with 46.7 percent coming from beyond the arc.

Inside the Box Score

Shamarre Hale’s 16-point, 11-rebound performance was her fourth double-double of the season and the ninth of her career.

Hale has scored double digits in six consecutive games and seven out of the last 10.

Hale shot 88.8 percent from the field, making eight of nine attempted shots.

La’Nya Foster had her first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds

Foster has scored double digits in four of the last five games.

The Governors’ 10 turnovers are the second-lowest of the season.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team remains home for a Thursday 6:00pm game against Stetson and a Saturday 6:00pm game against Florida Gulf Coast.

Fans can purchase their tickets online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the Austin Peay Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).