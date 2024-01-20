Celebrate Black History Month with Cumberland Winds’ Monuments to Courage at Roxy Regional Theatre, February 2nd

Clarksville, TN – Continuing its annual tributes to Black History Month, Cumberland Winds returns to the intimate setting of the Roxy Regional Theatre to present Monuments to Courage on Friday, February 2nd, 2024, at 7:00pm.

In this fourth annual program, Cumberland Winds will recognize the progress Clarksville and Montgomery County have made toward honoring heroic figures in our past.

Between fascinating tales illustrating the African American Legacy Trail, Mt. Olive Cemetery, the statue dedicated to the U.S. Colored Troops and more, members of Cumberland Winds will perform music by African American composers, including Clarksville-born Clarence Cameron White.

Tickets to Monuments to Courage: Cumberland Winds Celebrates Black History Month are $20.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

About the Cumberland Winds

The Cumberland Winds is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which exists to promote and foster excellence in wind and jazz ensembles in the regional Tennessee Cumberland River area.

The organization provides quality professional-level performing ensembles and promotes and provides musical educational venues, clinics, and master classes for students and adults. The musical groups which make up the Cumberland Winds include a concert band, big band, dixie band, jazz combo, brass quintet and woodwind quintet, as well as a number of solo instrumentalists.

For more information, visit www.cumberlandwinds.org.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.