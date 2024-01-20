Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting January 20th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing milling and paving on I-24. On 1/22 – 1/24, from 8:00am until 3:00pm. There will be a lane closure for milling and paving on I-24. One lane of traffic to remain open at all times.

Thursday, 1/4, through Wednesday, 1/10, from 9:00am – 3:00pm, the bridges will be reduced to one lane to demo the old bridge and reconstruct it. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage, and Construction of Retaining walls.

Daily, from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

Montgomery County – SR 48

The repair of the bridges on SR 48 over Bartons Creek (LM 0.40) and Louise Creek (LM 3.36).

The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct it. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

Montgomery County – SR 149

The repair of the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek (LM 1.53).

Continuous, the bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Temporary signals will control traffic.

Davidson County – I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14).

Nightly, 8:00pm– 5:00am: there will be alternating single-lane closures on I-40 WB at MM 208 (Exit 208/ Truckers Curve) for restriping.

Davidson County – I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 from the I-40 interchange to Rosa L Parks Boulevard (Exit 85) to install beam strength plates and expand joint repairs.

Davidson County – SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane, West Hamilton Lane, and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County –

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm there will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)



Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am there will be temporary nighttime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

Humphreys County – I-40

Testing on the Tennessee River Bridge

1/24, 9:00am – 11:00am, Testing on the Tennessee River Bridge will require one lane of traffic to be closed

Robertson County – I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open. (MM 112 – 120)

1/21, 4:00am – 8:00am, there will be rolling roadblocks in both directions at MM 120 for utility relocations.

