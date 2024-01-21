Clarksville-Montgomery County School System to open 2 Hours Late on Monday

Montgomery County, TN – All Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) schools will operate on a 1-hour delay tomorrow, Monday, January 22nd, 2024. This additional hour will provide more visibility for bus drivers for our earliest routes. Breakfast and lunch will be served.

School-based employees are expected to arrive 30 minutes prior to student arrival time. Bus drivers’ start times will shift by one hour. District employees should report at regularly scheduled times.

We look forward to welcoming students back tomorrow! Please exercise caution as you travel tomorrow morning, as some areas may have isolated slick spots.

Additionally, please ensure students are dressed warmly, as the early morning temperatures will be cold before it warms up to the mid-40s in the afternoon. Temperatures in the mid-60s by the middle of the week will be a nice break from the bitter cold we have been experiencing!