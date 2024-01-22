52.5 F
Austin Peay State University Softball brings on Illinois transfer Macy Krohman

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Softball adds Macy Krohman. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Softball adds Macy Krohman. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team is announcing that Macy Krohman is transferring from Illinois to play for the Governors, beginning in the 2024-25 season, with two years of eligibility remaining.

Krohman, a utility player from Walton, Kentucky, played two seasons with the Illini, batting .250 in 14 games over that span, including a trip to the 2022 NCAA Missouri Regional and named to the Academic all-Big 10 Team in 2023.

Prior to her time at Illinois, Krohman prepped at Simon Kenton High School where she was selected Kentucky Miss Softball for 2021, a first team high school all-American, three-time Kentucky all-state, two-time 8th Region Player of the year and to the Extra Inning Softball Top 100 high softball players in the country.

Holds over 20 career and season records at Simon Kenton High school, as well as ranking in the top 10 in Kentucky high school softball history for home runs, doubles, and walks, while being in the top 20 all-time in hits, RBIs and runs scored.

