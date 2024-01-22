Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for January 22nd, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of January 16th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Honey is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day. She will be so happy with a large fenced yard and plenty of toys. Sweet Honey will make a great adventure partner!! Come for a meet and greet, take her for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend! For more details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Stormy is an adult female Domestic Medium hair cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before going home. She will make a great companion.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Limoncello is a lovely female Domestic shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Limoncello is very petite and does have partial vision loss in one eye and will need regular vet visits to ensure good eye health.

She does need to be with another cat to help her confidence and has not been introduced to dogs, but with slow introductions to a calm, cat-savvy dog, she might be fine. She will need a safe, quiet space and a very patient loving family to help her become her best self.

Limoncello can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, for an application and more information please message them on Faceback or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Willa is a young Domestic Shorthair girl. She is fully vetted, spayed, litter trained, has been dewormed, on flea medication and FeLV/FIV neg. She loves hanging out up high on cat towers and will gladly come down for affection and attention!

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

is a young female Labrador Retriever mix. She is spayed, fully vetted and keeps her kennel very clean. She loves kids and does very well with other dogs. She would love an active family who will take her hiking, jogging and help burn off that energy.

A fenced yard would be ideal and plenty of activities to keep her busy! Shamrock has been waiting patiently for a long time to find her forever family. She deserves a loving home and plenty of attention.

If you would love to add Shamrock to your family please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Loki is a very handsome 2-year-old male German Shepherd. He is fully vetted, crate/house trained, and neutered. Loki needs to be kenneled when he is left alone due to some separation anxiety.

He will do best in a home with someone who is able to exercise several times a day. He does need a 6-foot privacy fence yard. He does well with smaller kiddos but doesn’t realize his strength or size so he can knock them over. He does well with other dogs, but probably no cats.



Loki needs a family willing to give him time, love and patience to really shine! Loki can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Jada is a sweet 1-year-old Mountain Cur mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped and kennel trained. She loves playing with other puppies and dogs and would do fine with children.

You can find Jada and fill out an application at our website, www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue.

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Let’s meet Wolfgang! Wolfie is a handsome Lab/Pit mix. He is approximately 3 years old, fully vetted and neutered. He would do best with kids 8 and older and seems to tolerate other dogs but a meet and greet is recommended. Wolfgang is super high energy and LOVES to play!

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Smokey & Bandit. These two sweeties fell into rescue due to the unexpected death of their owner. They are trying to deal with the confusion and upheaval of their world. Both are fully vetted, litter trained, and fixed. They are NOT bonded and can be adopted separately.

Bandit is adapting a little better to the situation, and Smokey is still a bit swatty, growly, and combative, but that is just due to confusion. One settled in a new home, Smokey will gain more confidence and come around. Time, love and patience will be rewarded.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Phoebe is a one-year-old female Australian cattle dog/blue heel mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, and house/ crate trained and will give you signs when she needs to go outside. She will need to be crated when left alone. She loves playing outside, chasing squirrels, and chewing on her toys! She needs a high-fenced yard while you continue to work on her leash training.

She adores children and does fine with cats but will chase to play. She is super smart and can be an alpha female so a strong alpha leader is what she needs. Someone to love her and set boundaries.

She will do fine with a male dog or happy as an only pet. Phoebe would excel at agility and even Barn Hunts, as this breed always needs to be challenged and have a “job”.



If you would like to be part of Phoebe’s journey and can be that special person for her and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Joe is a handsome 2 year old Chocolate Lab/ Treeing Walker Coonhound mix. He is so loyal, friendly, loving, playful and just wants to share his love with his own forever family. He is fully vetted, microchipped, HW neg.and neutered on all preventatives. Good with other dogs and respectful children. Never been around cats and weighs about 80 pounds.

His adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/joe or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Freya is a 3-year-old female Great Pyrenees/American Staffordshire mix. She is house/crate trained, fully vetted, and spayed. She can be selective with other dogs, and definitely no cats, please. She weighs 72 pounds so children 7 and older are recommended due to her size and energy. Freya loves to cuddle with her people and enjoys going on walks. She will be a wonderful addition to any family!

If you want more information on Freya and an application, please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com

Urgent Rehome Needed!!

Meet Summer (Black and tan year Female) & Max (5 and half year Red/Cream male) Huskies.

Due to the sudden death of their dog dad, these two beautiful Huskies are in need of rehoming. An adopter familiar with this breed is recommended. Both are fully vetted, shots current, spayed/neutered, house/kennel trained. Summer does better with male dogs, and Max loves everyone!

Being Huskies, they need to be kenneled when they are left alone (if you know, you know!) They will require a 6-foot privacy fence and children over 8 just due to their energy levels. They are not afraid of fireworks, but being Huskies, they are door creepers, so again, knowledge of the breed is recommended! Summer plays hard but settles down nicely inside, and Max is very sweet and loves to sing you the songs of his people. He is very chatty!

Chasing balls and playing with other dogs makes him a happy boy. The family would like to keep them together since they are besties, but in the right situation, they could be separated. They are still in the home but must be rehomed as soon as possible.

For more in-depth info and any questions, please reach out to Cindi@Cynthia.chester@yahoo.com