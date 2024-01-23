Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library announces Community Kindness Challenge

Clarksville, TN – Recently, Clarksville experienced a destructive tornado. In the aftermath, our community showed its resilience and compassion. To keep kindness and compassion going strong, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is launching the “Community Kindness Challenge.”

This initiative aims to inspire residents to participate in acts of kindness that will positively impact the local community.

The Community Kindness Challenge encourages individuals of all ages to engage in simple, yet meaningful, acts of kindness that contribute to the well-being of others. Whether it’s helping a neighbor, volunteering at a local charity, or simply spreading words of encouragement, every act, no matter how small, can make a difference.

“We believe that kindness is a powerful force that can strengthen the fabric of our community,” said Library Director, Christina Riedel. “The Community Kindness Challenge is an opportunity for everyone to come together, create a positive ripple effect, and build a stronger sense of community.”

Here’s how the challenge works:

Pick a Kindness Task: Participants can choose from a list of suggested kindness tasks or come up with their own creative ways to spread kindness.

Share Your Acts of Kindness: Participants are encouraged to share their acts of kindness on social media using the hashtag #CMCPLKindnessChallenge. This allows others to be inspired and join in the movement.

Community Kindness Hub: The library will create a dedicated space, both online and in the library, where participants can share their stories, inspire others, and find additional resources on acts of kindness.

The Community Kindness Challenge will run for all of 2024, and your public library encourages everyone in the community to get involved. This initiative aligns with the library’s commitment to fostering a sense of belonging, empathy, and positive connections within Clarksville and Montgomery County.

For more information and to join the Community Kindness Challenge, visit Clarksville.org or follow Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library on social media.