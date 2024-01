Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Isaiah Batiste.

He is approximately 5’7” tall and weighs 140 pounds, as was last seen on January 20th on Peachers Mill Road near the intersection of Providence Boulevard. Batiste is known to frequent Manna Cafe and the Salvation Army on Kraft Street.

Anyone with information on Isaiah Batiste’s whereabouts is asked to contact CPD Detective Heath at 931.648.0656 ext. 5223.