Clarksville Police Department searches for Runaway Juvenile Roman Lyeons

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Roman Lyeons. He was last seen on January 22nd at his residence on Dominion Drive.

Lyeons is 5’4” tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes, and was wearing a gray Kenwood High sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants/joggers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Spears at 931.648.0656, ext. 5607.