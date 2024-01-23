53.2 F
Clarksville Police respond to Three Vehicle Accident on Hazelwood Road at Trenton Road

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a multi-vehicle crash with injuries that occurred at approximately 4:00pm on Hazelwood Road at Trenton Road.

The crash involved three vehicles, and the status of the injuries is unknown at this time, but they do not appear to be life-threatening.

The southbound lane of Trenton Road is affected, and CPD officers are working to allow traffic to flow the best as possible; the eastbound lane of Hazelwood Road is completely shut down.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.

