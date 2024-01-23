Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden appoints Edward Moss Youth Services Court Administrator

Montgomery County, TN – Edward Moss was selected for the position of Youth Services Court Administrator in late December by Montgomery Mayor Wes Golden. As administrator, Moss will manage the department’s operations and oversee the Youth Services County Probation Juvenile Court.

Moss recently led as the Montgomery County Veterans Treatment Court (MCVTC) Director where he has served military veterans since May 2018. He is a 23-year Army veteran who retired as a First Sergeant. While serving in the military, he volunteered on the Foster Care Review Board and as a liaison between VTC and the Fort Campbell Command.

As Moss was transitioning out of the Army, he became the first soldier to participate in the Hiring Our Heroes Fellowship Program in Montgomery County in 2015. Following the fellowship, Moss was hired by Montgomery County as a juvenile probation officer and was promptly promoted to a youth service officer.

He earned his Master’s in Criminal Justice from Troy University in 2015 and his Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice in 2013.

Moss is replacing Danette Woodcock-Thigpen who is retired in December after nearly 23 years of service. He will continue to serve in his new and previous roles until a new VTC Supervisor is appointed.

“Edward has been an outstanding asset to the Montgomery County Government Team as the VTC Supervisor over the years. I have no doubt he will bring great professionalism and fresh ideas to the table as we continue to change and grow,” said Mayor Golden.

“It’s surreal to come full circle, leading the same department where I began my career with the County. I look forward to working with the team in this capacity, serving the families and youth of this community,” said Moss.

Edward, his wife, and his family have called Montgomery County home since 1996.

For information about the Montgomery County Government, visit mcgtn.org.