Scholarship Applications being accepted by Nashville Sounds Foundation

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Foundation now accepts applications for its 2024 Scholarship Program. The foundation will award four scholarships worth $2,500 each to graduating high school seniors who plan to attend college in the Fall of 2024.

The program, which began in 2016, has awarded $80,000 in scholarships and is designed to assist deserving Nashville and Middle Tennessee students in paying for college tuition during their freshman year.

“The Nashville Sounds Foundation is proud to continue our scholarship program into its ninth year,” said Nashville Sounds General Manager Adam English. “Being able to help area students pursue their dream of a college education is extremely fulfilling. We’re thankful for the continued support of our fans through fundraising efforts that makes this program possible.”

Interested seniors must complete the application process here. The process includes submitting a 500-or-less-word essay on ways to mitigate homelessness.

In addition to the essay, each submission must include at least two letters of recommendation from a teacher and/or coach and an official high school transcript. The scholarship will be awarded based on the culmination of the student’s schoolwork, extracurricular activities, and involvement in the community.

Each winner will receive tickets to a select 2024 Nashville Sounds game and will be recognized during a pre-game ceremony. The deadline to be considered for the 2024 scholarships is Friday, February 16th. Scholarship winners will be notified no later than March 25th.

Winners from 2023 include Aastha Oza (University of Tennessee), Samirakhon Makhkamjonova (Columbia University), Zachary Proctor (University of Tennessee) and Zachary Lawson (Lee University).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2024 home opener against the St. Paul Saints is Tuesday, April 2nd. Season ticket memberships are available now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

About the Nashville Sounds Foundation

The mission of the Nashville Sounds Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, is to utilize baseball to positively impact the communities throughout Middle Tennessee by emphasizing the importance of social responsibility, education, and the power of sport to transform lives.

The Nashville Sounds Foundation is funded through monetary donations, private entities, memorabilia auctions, and in-game custom public address announcements.