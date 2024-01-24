American Red Cross reports Blood Donations impacted by Winter Weather in 27 States

Nashville, TN – Severe winter weather has hit Tennessee, and unfortunately, this weather pattern continues to impact our ability to rebuild the Red Cross blood donation inventory.

The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the nation faces the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years. The Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels across the country, and blood and platelet donors are urged to make a donation appointment to help alleviate the shortage and help ensure lifesaving medical procedures are not put on hold.

Since the start of the month, approximately 265 drives, across 27 states, have been canceled causing more than 8,000 lifesaving blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. This includes two days of weather-related closings to Tennessee fixed-site donation centers and community blood drives.

To help ensure patients continue to have access to lifesaving blood products, the Red Cross urges individuals in unaffected areas to pitch in and schedule an appointment to give blood to help meet all patient needs across the country.

To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767).

