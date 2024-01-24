APSU Women’s Basketball Team Hosts Stetson Hatters in Atlantic Sun Conference Play

Austin Peay (9-10 | 2-3 ASUN) vs. Stetson (8-11 | 3-2)

Thursday, January 25th, 2024 | 6:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team continues Atlantic Sun Conference play with a Thursday 6:00pm game against Stetson on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Join us as we bring all of the 90s vibes and music back to Stacheville! Recycle your Converse and fun fabrics for Throwback Thursday: 90s edition and host APSU fraternities and sororities! Official Wings gift cards will be given out while supplies last!

The Governors are 9-10 overall and 2-3 in conference play after last Saturday’s 61-51 loss to Lipscomb at F&M Bank Arena. Shamarre Hale led the APSU Govs with her 16-point, 11 rebound performance that marked her fourth double-double in the last five games. La’Nya Foster earned her first double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Hale currently leads the Govs with 12.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Cur’Tiera Haywood leads APSU with 27 three pointers and needs just four points to earn her 1,000th career point.

Stetson (8-11, 3-2 ASUN) enters Thursday’s contest after a 73-71 win against Queens last Saturday. Jaelyn Talley led the Hatters with 17 points while Jamiya Turner grabbed nine boards.

This will be the third matchup between the Governors and the Hatters. The all-time series is tied, with the home team winning each game last season.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Carter Mansfield)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ (Alex Gould, PxP; Ethan Schmidt, Analyst)

About Austin Peay Women’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University women’s basketball head coach Brittany Young has won 46 games during her career as the Governors head coach and needs just one more victory for the most wins by an APSU head coach over their first three seasons.

The APSU Govs are first in the ASUN with their 44.8 field-goal percentage. In addition, their 22.7 bench points and 3.6 blocks per game rank them second and third in the ASUN, respectively.

Shamarre Hale is third in the ASUN with 7.3 rebounds per game and fourth with 1.06 blocks per game. Her 73.6 free throw percentage ranks her seventh in the conference.

Anala Nelson has started in 48 consecutive games and started every game she has played in college. She also was the first player in program history to receive ASUN All-Freshman Team honors and the first to be named to a conference all-freshman team since 2003 when the Govs were a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Nelson ranks third in the conference with 71 assists and fifth with 3.7 assists per game.

The 2023-24 roster included seven newcomers in Sandra Lin, Alyssa Hargrove, JaNiah Newell, Cur’Tiera Haywood, and Jeanine Brandsma. La’Nya Foster from Riverdale, Georgia, is the only freshman.

Under the leadership of Young, the APSU Govs are 26-3 when scoring at least 70 points and are 28-6 when allowing 60 or fewer points. The Govs are 3-3 when scoring over 70 points this season and 5-2 when holding opponents to under 60 points.



The Governors’ 39.0 field-goal percentage defense is fourth best in program history. Young and the Governors set the program record for field-goal percentage defense with a 38.1 percent mark last season.

About the Stetson Hatters



Their Head Coach: Lynn Bria is in her 16th season as the head coach of the Hatters and her 29th season overall. She is 426-434 in her 29 seasons as a head coach and is 273-221 at the helm of Stetson.

2023-24 Record: 8-11 (3-2 ASUN)

2022-23 Record: 13-20 (6-12 ASUN)

Last Season Result: Lost to top-ranked Florida Gulf Coast, 66-48, in the ASUN Championship Quarterfinals.

Notable Returner: Jaelyn Talley returns for her sophomore year in DeLand after averaging 11 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in her freshman season. She is averaging 8.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in 19 games played this season

Notable Newcomer: Anna Kunzwiler enters her freshman season at Stetson after prepping at Paul VI Catholic High School. Kunzwiler is averaging 4.6 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. Her career high of 14 points came against Webber International and North Carolina A&T.

Tickets



Fans can purchase tickets online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the Austin Peay Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY.(7329).

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the APSU women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.