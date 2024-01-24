Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Team Kicks Off Florida Road Trip Against Stetson Hatters

Austin Peay (10-10 | 3-2 ASUN} at Stetson (11-9 | 3-2)

Thursday, January 25th, 2024 | 6:00pm CT

DeLand, FL | Edmons Center

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a perfect return to Clarksville last week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team hits the road for a three-game Atlantic Sun Conference road trip to the Sunshine State beginning with a Thursday 6:00pm contest against Stetson at the Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida.

Austin Peay (10-10, 3-2 ASUN) went 2-0 on its home court a week ago with an 83-80 overtime win against North Alabama on Thursday, and the program’s largest margin of victory in an ASUN Conference game during a 94-71 win against Central Arkansas, Saturday.

After back-to-back 20-point outings across those wins, DeMarcus Sharp was tabbed the ASUN Newcomer of the Week for the fourth time this season Monday. He is the only ASUN student-athlete to earn any weekly honor at least four times thus far.

Sharp enters the fourth week of ASUN play pacing the APSU Govs in scoring (18.0 per game), rebounding (7.2), field goals made and attempted (155-347), assists (93), and steals (45). He ranks third nationally in both field goals made and attempted, and 16th in steals per game – all of which lead the ASUN as well.

Stetson (11-9, 3-2 ASUN) is led by the nation’s sixth-best scorer in Jalen Blackmon, who leads the ASUN in points (426), free-throw percentage (.923), three-pointers made (68), and three-pointers attempted (166) – all rank top 10 in Division I.

The Hatters have dropped three of their last four games. After opening ASUN play with wins against North Florida and Jacksonville, SU split matchups with Kennesaw State and Queens before dropping a nonconference affair to Chicago State and, most recently, losing to Florida Gulf Coast, 80-56.

About Austin Peay Men’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University is in the Sunshine State for the fourth week of ASUN play, and kicks off a three-game Florida swing with Thursday’s 6:00pm contest against Stetson in DeLand, Florida.

Austin Peay State University and Stetson are 1-1 against one another all-time, with Stetson winning the only ASUN meeting between the two, 76-51, last season in DeLand.

DeMarcus Sharp averaged 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 51.4 percent from the field during a pair of wins last week, earning the graduate guard his fourth ASUN Newcomer of the Week award.

Sharp has scored at least 20 points in four-straight games, which are tied for the second-longest streak in the Governor’s digital record-keeping era and one off the record held by APSU alum and current Chicago Bull Terry Taylor.

Austin Peay State University is coming off a 23-point, 94-71 victory against Central Arkansas on Thursday; the win is the largest margin of victory for APSU in an ASUN Conference game.

Austin Peay State University hit 10 three-pointers against Central Arkansas, Saturday, and has accomplished such six times this season.



The APSU Govs’ bench unit has posted season-highs in scoring in each of the last two games with 31 and 41 points against North Alabama and Central Arkansas, respectively.



The Governors have made a three-pointer in 686-straight games, a streak that began February 23rd, 2002.

A Deeper Meaning

What a Win Would Mean: Austin Peay State University improves to 11-10 overall and 4-2 in ASUN play… Govs go on their second three-game winning streak of the season… Govs improve to 2-1 all-time against Stetson and against the Hatters in DeLand… First win in the Sunshine State since defeating Albany in the 2022 Sunshine Slam… Most ASUN wins in a single season in program history…. APSU Govs end two-game road losing streak and improve to 3-8 on the road overall… First win against the Hatters since Dec. 1976.

What A Loss Would Mean: APSU Govs drop below .500 at 10-11, and fall to 3-3 in ASUN play… Govs fall to 1-2 all-time against the Hatters… First loss on a Thursday this season (2-0)… Govs fall to 3-7 following a win this season and 3-7 in games away from the Volunteer State.

Follow The APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball continues their Sunshine State road trip with a Saturday 6:00pm contest against Florida Gulf Coast at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.