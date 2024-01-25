59.9 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Austin Peay State University Track to take part in PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Track and Field team Head to Louisville for PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational­­­­­. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Track and Field team Head to Louisville for PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational­­­­­. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's Track and FieldClarksville, TN – Competing in its third meet in as many weeks, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team travels to Louisville’s PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational, Friday and Saturday, at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center in Louisville, Kentucky. 

The Governors compete in the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational for the second straight season. Last year’s meet was highlighted by Kenisha Phillips’s school record-setting 400M of 53.5.

The Govs competed at Vanderbilt the past two weeks, posting six personal bests during the two events in Music City. Those personal bests included three in the 300M by Isis Banks, Koriona Boyd, and Gabrielle Miller

The PNC Lenny Lyles is one of four meets in the United States to be included on this year’s World Athletics Indoor Tour. The World Athletics Indoor Tour follows the best athletes and the best track meets all around the world.

This weekend will be kicked off by Bianca Browne, who will compete in her first 60 Minutes of the season. She will followed by Mary Kate French and Ashley Doyle, who will be competing in their first mile. 

For news and race results, follow the Austin Peay State University track and field team on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

American Red Cross reports Dangerous Winter Weather intensifying Emergency Blood Shortage
APSU Women’s Tennis begins 2024 against Murray State, Belmont
News Staff
