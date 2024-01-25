Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball lose at home to Stetson, 51-42

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team dropped a 51-42 decision to Stetson, Thursday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Anala Nelson led the Govs with 14 points as Shamarre Hale recorded her fifth double-double in the last six games with her 12-point, 12 rebound performance.

Austin Peay (9-11, 2-4 ASUN) and Stetson (9-11, 4-2 ASUN) went back-and-forth throughout the first quarter which featured four lead changes and three ties. A free throw by La’Nya Foster with three minutes remaining gave the APSU Govs a 9-8 lead going into the second quarter, as both teams went on a scoring drought to end the period.

The Governors and the Hatters matched each other shot for shot during the second frame; however, a layup by Stetson’s Khamya McNeal at the buzzer gave Stetson a 21-20 lead headed into halftime.

Tiya Douglas trimmed the APSU Govs’ deficit to one at 26-25 with 7:21 remaining in the third quarter by a jumper from outside of the paint. Austin Peay State University committed four turnovers from 5:24-3:49 in the third, which the Hatters translated into a seven-point SU lead at 32-25 with just under four minutes left in the quarter.

The Hatters led by as many as 10 points after a driving layup by Skylar Tredwell with one minute remaining, but a jumper by Anala Nelson cut the APSU Govs deficit to eight at 35-27 headed into the final frame.

The APSU Govs battled back in the beginning of the fourth quarter, with a layup by Foster getting them back within a point with 6:27 left in the game. This would be as close as the Governors would get, as the Hatters went on a 12-3 run, giving them a 10-point lead with two minutes remaining.

A fast-break layup from an Austin Peay State University turnover by Treadwell gave the Hatters the lead by 11, which was their largest lead of the evening. A jumper from the paint by Hale ended the game with the Hatters winning by nine at 51-42.

The Difference?

Turnovers. Austin Peay State University committed 21 turnovers, 11 of which came in the second half. Stetson took advantage of APSU’s turnovers, scoring 21 points off them. Stetson turned the ball over 12 times and the Govs scored only six points from them.

Inside the Box Score?

Anala Nelson’s 14-point performance marked her seventh time as scoring leader and the ninth of her career.

Shamarre Hale’s 12-point, 12 rebound performance was her fifth double-double of the season and 10th of her career.

Hale has recorded double-doubles in five of the last six games.

Hale’s four blocks were a season high.

Cur’Tiera Haywood earned her 1,000th career point with her three-pointer with 34 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team remains home for a Saturday 6:00pm game against Florida Gulf Coast. Fans can purchase tickets online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the Austin Peay Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).