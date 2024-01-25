Clarksville Police Department arrests Randell Paul for Business Burglary

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, January 17th, 2024, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) sent a press release asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect who broke into Clarksville Fasteners at 1017 College Street on January 4th.

CPD Detective Headley received a tip through the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline, which led to the identification of 64-year-old Randell Paul as the suspect involved in the burglary.

Paul is currently on parole for theft-related charges and was arrested yesterday and charged with burglary, his bond was set at $10,000 and he is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

There is no other information available for release as this case is still ongoing and pending prosecution.

The Clarksville Police Department would like to thank the citizens for their assistance in this matter and the ongoing relationship that CPD has with Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers.