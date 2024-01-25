59.4 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 25, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department arrests Randell Paul for Business Burglary
News

Clarksville Police Department arrests Randell Paul for Business Burglary

News Staff
By News Staff
Randell Paul
Randell Paul

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Wednesday, January 17th, 2024, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) sent a press release asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect who broke into Clarksville Fasteners at 1017 College Street on January 4th.

CPD Detective Headley received a tip through the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline, which led to the identification of 64-year-old Randell Paul as the suspect involved in the burglary.

Paul is currently on parole for theft-related charges and was arrested yesterday and charged with burglary, his bond was set at $10,000 and he is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

There is no other information available for release as this case is still ongoing and pending prosecution.

The Clarksville Police Department would like to thank the citizens for their assistance in this matter and the ongoing relationship that CPD has with Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers.

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department closes lane on Elder Street for natural gas service line repair
Next article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department closes section of Sango Drive for water main leak repair
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online