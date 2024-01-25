Comedy to the Rescue! Fundraiser to Benefit Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County to be held March 9th

Clarksville, TN – The Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County is hosting a comedy show and silent auction fundraiser called Comedy to the Rescue! on Saturday, March 9th, 2024, at the Roxy Regional Theatre. The event will feature three comedians and a pre-show silent auction from 5:00pm-6:30pm.

The show will start at 7:00pm and tickets are priced at $35.00 per person, which includes access to the silent auction. For those who only wish to participate in the silent auction, there is a lesser ticket option available for $10.00. Bar and concessions will be available throughout the event.

Comedy to the Rescue! Fundraiser is a great opportunity to have a good laugh and support a noble cause.

The Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County is a non-profit organization that provides shelter and care for homeless animals in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. The organization relies on donations and fundraising events like Comedy to the Rescue! to continue its mission of providing a safe and loving environment for animals in need.

The show is best suited for ages 16 and up due to some adult themes and language. Tickets can be purchased online at www.clarksvillehumanesociety.org

Don’t miss out on this hilarious night of fun and support a great cause at the same time!