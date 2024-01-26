48.8 F
APSU Men’s Basketball hits the road to Face Florida Gulf Coast in Atlantic Sun Conference Play

Austin Peay State University Men's Basketball Faces Florida Gulf Coast in Weekend ASUN Action. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay (10-11 | 3-3 ASUN) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (8-13 | 2-4 ASUN)
Saturday, January 27th, 2024 | 6:00pm
Fort Myers, FL | Alico Arena

APSU Men's BasketballFort Myers, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team continues its three-game trip to the Sunshine State with a Saturday 6:00pm Atlantic Sun Conference contest against Florida Gulf Coast at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

Austin Peay (10-11, 3-3 ASUN) had a two-game winning streak snapped in its last outing following an 83-82 loss to Stetson in DeLand, Florida. Ja’Monta Black and Dezi Jones scored 21 and 20 points, respectively – becoming the fifth APSU duo to score 20-plus in the same game – while Black led the game with six three-pointers. DeMarcus Sharp also tallied his fifth double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds, coupled with six assists and his first three-pointer of the season at the buzzer.

The weekend matchup is the fourth all-time meeting between the Austin Peay State University and Florida Gulf Coast (8-13, 2-4 ASUN). The two teams split the series last season, with both home teams coming away with the win.

FGCU has four players averaging at least 10 points a game this season and is led in scoring by Zach Anderson’s 13.7 per game mark.

The Eagles are 6-3 at home this season with their highlighted victory of the season and at Alico Arena coming against No. 7 Florida Atlantic on December 30th, in their nonconference finale.

After opening its 2024 ASUN Conference slate with an 80-70 win against Jacksonville, they suffered three straight losses before topping Stetson, 80-56, on January 20th. Most recently, the Eagles are coming off a 98-72 loss against Lipscomb on Thursday.

About Austin Peay Men’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University enters the 22nd game of the season 10-11, 3-3 in ASUN play, and 2-9 in true road games.

Florida Gulf Coast is 8-13, 2-4 in league play, and 6-3 in games played on their home court at Alico Arena

Austin Peay State University is coming off an 83-82 loss at Stetson on Thursday.

Florida Gulf Coast is coming off a 98-72 loss to Lipscomb at home.

Austin Peay State University boasts the fifth-most efficient teams in the nation, with just 9.0 turnovers per game and the 38th-best turnover margin at +3.3

The APSU Govs 28.5 three-point percentage defense ranks 13th in Division I and leads the ASUN.

The APSU Govs’ 68.7 scoring defense also paces the ASUN.

Florida Gulf Coast’s Keeshawn Kellman’s 70.9 field-goal percentage leads the nation, while his 3.3 offensive rebounds per game are second in the ASUN and 33rd in Division I.

A Deeper Meaning

What a Win Would Mean: APSU Govs improve to 11-11 overall and 4-3 in ASUN play… Govs improve to 3-1 all-time against FGCU and 1-1 in Fort Myers…  First win in the Sunshine State since defeating Albany in the 2022 Sunshine Slam… Most ASUN wins in a single season in program history…. Govs end three-game road losing streak and improve to 3-8 on the road overall

Last Time

Last Meeting… Austin Peay State University dropped an 89-71 decision in the 2022-23 season finale after allowing the Eagles to score 62 first-half points and post a 71.0 first-half field-goal percentage.

Last Win… The Governors defeated FGCU, 61-59, on January 5th, 2023, for the program’s first-ever Atlantic Sun Conference victory.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team ends a three-game road trip to the 27th State with a Wednesday 6:00pm contest against Jacksonville at Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida.

