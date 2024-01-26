APSU Men’s Basketball hits the road to Face Florida Gulf Coast in Atlantic Sun Conference Play

Austin Peay (10-11 | 3-3 ASUN) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (8-13 | 2-4 ASUN)

Saturday, January 27th, 2024 | 6:00pm

Fort Myers, FL | Alico Arena

Fort Myers, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team continues its three-game trip to the Sunshine State with a Saturday 6:00pm Atlantic Sun Conference contest against Florida Gulf Coast at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

Austin Peay (10-11, 3-3 ASUN) had a two-game winning streak snapped in its last outing following an 83-82 loss to Stetson in DeLand, Florida. Ja’Monta Black and Dezi Jones scored 21 and 20 points, respectively – becoming the fifth APSU duo to score 20-plus in the same game – while Black led the game with six three-pointers. DeMarcus Sharp also tallied his fifth double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds, coupled with six assists and his first three-pointer of the season at the buzzer.

The weekend matchup is the fourth all-time meeting between the Austin Peay State University and Florida Gulf Coast (8-13, 2-4 ASUN). The two teams split the series last season, with both home teams coming away with the win.

FGCU has four players averaging at least 10 points a game this season and is led in scoring by Zach Anderson’s 13.7 per game mark.

The Eagles are 6-3 at home this season with their highlighted victory of the season and at Alico Arena coming against No. 7 Florida Atlantic on December 30th, in their nonconference finale.

After opening its 2024 ASUN Conference slate with an 80-70 win against Jacksonville, they suffered three straight losses before topping Stetson, 80-56, on January 20th. Most recently, the Eagles are coming off a 98-72 loss against Lipscomb on Thursday.

About Austin Peay Men’s Basketball



Austin Peay State University enters the 22nd game of the season 10-11, 3-3 in ASUN play, and 2-9 in true road games.

Florida Gulf Coast is 8-13, 2-4 in league play, and 6-3 in games played on their home court at Alico Arena

Austin Peay State University is coming off an 83-82 loss at Stetson on Thursday.

Florida Gulf Coast is coming off a 98-72 loss to Lipscomb at home.

Austin Peay State University boasts the fifth-most efficient teams in the nation, with just 9.0 turnovers per game and the 38th-best turnover margin at +3.3

The APSU Govs 28.5 three-point percentage defense ranks 13th in Division I and leads the ASUN.

The APSU Govs’ 68.7 scoring defense also paces the ASUN.

Florida Gulf Coast’s Keeshawn Kellman’s 70.9 field-goal percentage leads the nation, while his 3.3 offensive rebounds per game are second in the ASUN and 33rd in Division I.

A Deeper Meaning

What a Win Would Mean: APSU Govs improve to 11-11 overall and 4-3 in ASUN play… Govs improve to 3-1 all-time against FGCU and 1-1 in Fort Myers… First win in the Sunshine State since defeating Albany in the 2022 Sunshine Slam… Most ASUN wins in a single season in program history…. Govs end three-game road losing streak and improve to 3-8 on the road overall

Last Time

Last Meeting… Austin Peay State University dropped an 89-71 decision in the 2022-23 season finale after allowing the Eagles to score 62 first-half points and post a 71.0 first-half field-goal percentage.

Last Win… The Governors defeated FGCU, 61-59, on January 5th, 2023, for the program’s first-ever Atlantic Sun Conference victory.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team ends a three-game road trip to the 27th State with a Wednesday 6:00pm contest against Jacksonville at Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida.