Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball’s 2024 schedule released

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) interim beach volleyball head coach Ginny Busse announced the 2024 schedule on Thursday.

The Govs open the season at the Grand Sands Tournament in Loveland, Ohio, where they face Tusculum and Morehead State on February 23rd and Liberty and Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Eastern Kentucky on February 24th.

Austin Peay State University then travels to Atlanta to compete in the Georgia State Day of Duals on March 6th, facing Georgia State, Florida Atlantic, and Mercer.

Following their trip to Atlanta, fellow ASUN member North Alabama hosts the North Alabama Invitational. While in Florence, the Govs face Jacksonville State and Carson-Newman on March 8th and Carson-Newman again on March 9th.

Austin Peay State University hosts the Stacheville Beach Bash at the Atkins Family Beach Facility on March 22nd-23rd. The Governors face ASUN opponents Central Arkansas and North Alabama on March 22nd and Eastern Kentucky on March 23rd.

The APSU Govs head to the Scenic City when Chattanooga hosts the Scenic City Showdown on April 5th and 6th. APSU faces Tusculum and Chattanooga on April 5th and Carson-Newman and Chattanooga on April 6th.

After their trip to Chattanooga, the Governors return home as they host Jacksonville State on April 8th-9th, Tennessee Tech on April 9th, and UT Martin on April 10th.

Austin Peay State University wraps up the regular season at the Beach Bear Clash in Conway, Arkansas, where they face Missouri State and Tarleton State on April 12th and host Central Arkansas on April 13th.

Stetson hosts the ASUN Conference beach volleyball championship on April 24th-27th.

For news and updates ahead of the season, visit LetsGoPeay.com and follow the beach volleyball team on Instagram and X (@GovsBVB).